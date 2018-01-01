2 in Iowa charged after around 700 living and dead animals found in home with children

VINTON, Iowa – Around 700 living and dead animals were found after a search warrant was executed in a small eastern Iowa town.Barbara and Marshall Galkowski are facing four counts of animal neglect and three counts of child endangerment after being found with animals of varying specials confined to cages Jan. 16, according to court documents.Authorities who executed the search warrant said the home, also occupied by three children under the age or 14, had a strong smell of ammonia.“Upon examination, many animals were in unsanitary living conditions and lacked food and water,” the complaint said.A doctor with the Child Protection Center identified “multiple infectious diseases the children could be exposed to by living with approximately 700 alive and dead animals from the various species in the home.”Child endangerment without injury is an aggravated misdemeanor and animal neglect is a simple misdemeanor.