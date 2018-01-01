2 facing child endangerment charge after search warrant leads to drug arrests

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two are facing drug charges and a child endangerment charge after a search warrant was served and drugs were found at a residence where a 9-month old lives.Rochester police executed a search warrant at 915 4th St. SE No. 1 on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.Police say two residents, 24-year-old Katlyn Murphy-Tasler, of Rochester, and 25-year-old Casio Gilliam, of Rochester, were arrested after police found two ounces of K2 and items that indicate narcotics sales. Both are facing charges of fourth-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.Police say the child is Murphy-Tasler’s son and was not home at the time the warrant was executed.