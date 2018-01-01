2 facing assault, terroristic threats charges after gun-related incidents

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Separate gun-related threats have landed two in jail on second-degree assault and terroristic threat charges.Police say the first incident happened Saturday when the same suspect and vehicle were given to authorities.In the span of 15 minutes, two traffic complaints were received - one for a reckless driver and the other for a man pulling up to a vehicle and pointing a gun toward it that had children, ages 9 and 4, in the car.Moments later, dispatch received a call from a relative of Demetrious Tankhamvang who said he kicked in a door in the 2700 block of Georgetown Pl. NW and said “this is the last time you’ll see me alive.”Tankhamvang was later reported to be on foot waving a gun in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. NW. He was arrested at a residence at 717 13th Ave. NW after a short standoff.The second incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday after a report of a man pointing a shotgun at people downtown.One witness, a 29-year-old from Fairmont, Minnesota, said the suspect pointed the shotgun at his head and racked it.Police were able to identify 35-year-old Jordan Blevins, of Rochester, as the suspect and located him at his residence wearing a tactical shirt with holsters and in possession of a long hunting knife.Police say Blevins was involved in a 2010 incident where he kidnapped a female and her dog and threatened to shoot them. While attempting to shoot the dog, he ended up shooting himself in the arm, police say.