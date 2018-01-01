2 arrested in connection to Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin police say two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday night around 11:15 p.m.Police say 32-year-old Christopher Coleman is being held in the Mower County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Also arrested was his 35-year-old girlfriend, Samantha Bennett, who is being charged with aiding an offender.Police say officers were flagged down by Coleman that night who said his 2004 Monte Carlo was stolen. Officers set up a parameter and found four 9mm casings at 105 2nd St.Officers later found the car running unoccupied at an apartment complex at 200 1st St. SE. The car was shot several times and they found shell casings inside with the rear window shattered.A witness said they saw two black males running from the area. A search warrant was obtained and the gun was found in the common laundry room at the apartment complex.Bennett allegedly told officers that Coleman gave her the gun and told her to hide it.