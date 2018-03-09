UPDATE: 2 animals die, equipment destroyed in Freeborn County structure fire

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Two goats died and multiple vehicles are a total loss after a structure fire Friday morning west of Blooming Prairie.

KIMT’s Ryan Odeen spoke with the homeowner who said he isn’t sure how the barn caught fire and that the structure was about 10-15 feet from the family’s home.

Firefighters say the wind was blowing in the right direction to keep the home from possibly going up in flames.

The fire call came in at 4:02 a.m. to 33330 875th Ave. and deputies found the structure fully engulfed. Tractors, vehicles, hay bales, a skid loader, 4-wheelers and two goats were inside the shed. All the equipment appears to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The Blooming Prairie Fire Department, Geneva Fire Department, Blooming Prairie Ambulance, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Steele County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with this incident.