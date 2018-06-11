2 Police chief candidates remain after one candidate is dismissed

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The day after Dallas Police Leiutenant Roy Alston's hearing, some community members are upset.

On Tuesday night, Alston had the opportunity to express why he thinks he should not be removed from the running for Rochester's next police chief. He was originally dismissed by the Police Civil Service for omitting on his resumé that he was reprimanded at a previous job about 12 years ago.

At the end of the public hearing, there was an audible gasp from the crowd of community members when the Police Civil Service Commission voted 2-1 to officially dismiss him from the search for Rochester's next police chief.

The day after the trial, community member Heidi Wilkins disagrees with the commission's decision. "I also think that what happened last night was a clear case of white supremacy in action and when Roy walked into that room he did not have a chance," she says.

Now, 2 candidates remain in the running: Captain Jim Franklin of the Metropolitan Transit Police in Minneapolis and Chief Mark Elliot from Prior Lake, MN.