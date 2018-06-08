2 Mason City apartment complexes evacuated due to flooding

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement helped evacuate two Mason City apartment complexes Friday.

Apartments at Autumn Park and Chelsea Creek, both located on S. Pierce Ave., were evacuated as more than 5 ½ inches of rain fell in Mason City.

Scroll for more content...

Storm coverage: Flooding photos in north Iowa

Storm coverage: Residents in Manly, Nora Springs asked to reduce water usage

Storm coverage: Flood warning in effect until Saturday

Storm coverage: Drone footage captures flooding

Storm coverage: 3 rescued from Mason City apartment complex

Storm coverage: 2 Mason City apartment complexes evacuated

“We’re just trying to be the eyes and ears, just being a partner in a (potential) city-wide emergency.”

Brinkley said they are asking residents of those buildings to remain at an emergency shelter or their current location until the threat of flooding has passed. A flood warning is in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Emergency shelter for displaced residents is available at the Salvation Army, and barricades are still in place on 12th St. NE between Illinois and Florida Ave.

“There is still water over the road and in some places, the shoulder has been washed away,” Brinkley said. “Due to forecasted rains, it will not be possible to repair the shoulder and the road is expected to be closed for the weekend.”

Brinkley credited the way Mason City adapted after the 2008 flood as to why more people weren’t displaced Friday.

“I believe the city has done a good job with their buyout program and eliminating problem properties,” he said. “We really don’t have a lot of home evacuation stuff, which makes our job easier in a crisis moment.”