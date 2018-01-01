Clear

19 year old charged with giving marijuana to a 16 year old

Caleb Fenske Caleb Fenske

Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says arrest was made after early morning traffic stop on Saturday.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RIDGEWAY, Iowa – A 19 year old stands accused of driving while drugged and giving marijuana to a 16 year old.

Caleb Allen Fenske of Ridgeway is charged with drug distribution to a person under 18, OWI, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and violation of a no contact order. He was arrested after a traffic stop just before 1 am Saturday on Highway 9 near Ridgeway in Winneshiek County. The arresting officer says Fenske appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and there was a no contact order involving Fenske and his 16-year-old female passenger.

Authorities say Fenske took a urine test at the jail that came back positive for marijuana and a total of 93 grams of the drug were found in his pants pocket and inside the center console of his vehicle. Authorities also say their investigation found that Fenske gave the 16-year-old marijuana and had smoked it with her before the traffic stop.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Fenske’s home was searched Saturday evening and this case remains under investigation.

