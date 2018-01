Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. Rochester police say there were 15 property damage accidents and two minor injury accidents Thursday.Police say one of the accidents, a two-vehicle collision at 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of 20th St. and S. Broadway Ave., resulted in an arrest.Timothy Gayles, 59, or Rochester, was charged with felony domestic abuse no-contact violation and driving after cancellation as inimical to public safety as a result of too many DWIs.Police say Gayles was one of the drivers in the collision, and a person who he has a no-contact violation with was a passenger in the car.