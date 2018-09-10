$130,000 going to PossAbilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – $130,000 is going to help people with disabilities and their families in southeastern Minnesota.

T

he Otto Bremer Trust is giving that money to PossAbilities in Rochester.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Otto Bremer Trust,” says Executive Director Eileen Wallace. “This investment will help us further deepen our community efforts so people with disabilities are thriving, valued, and engaged community members. The funding for technology will increase our efficiency and allow us to track participant outcomes in real time. We’re grateful the Otto Bremer Trust has agreed to partner with us in improving the lives of people with disabilities.”

PossAbilities says it assists about 450 individuals with disabilities and their families, providing employment services, life enrichment, and fiscal support.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a St. Paul-based private agency established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, a successful banker and community business leader. Since its founding, the Trust says it has invested more than $600 million in organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin.