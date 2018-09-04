Clear
116 traffic deaths in Minnesota between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day

Down from 2017.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads were a little less deadly this year.

The Department of Public Safety says 116 people were killed in traffic accidents between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. That’s down from 121 road deaths in 2017. August was also the first time in four months there were fewer than 30 auto fatalities in Minnesota.

Preliminary monthly fatalities in 2018 include:

- January – 22
- February – 19
- March – 18
- April – 25
- May – 35
- June – 34
- July – 38
- August – 29

Of the 116 deaths, authorities say 32 were speed-related, 30 were alcohol-related, and 40 were motorcyclists. Minnesota law enforcement also made 408 DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend, bringing the year-to-date total to 18,130.

The Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day period traditionally sees more traffic deaths in Minnesota than any other time of the year.

