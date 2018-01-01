110 grams of meth recovered, 4 arrested in Rochester drug investigation

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four people have been arrested and 110 grams of methamphetamine have been recovered during a narcotics investigation.Rochester police say the Criminal Interdiction Unit was conducting an investigation into 23-year-old Tyler Green, of Rochester, when an undercover officer observed what they believed to be a drug deal at Crossroads Plaza on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.Green was pulled over in the 1500 block of 4th Ave. SE before he attempted to run but slipped and fell.Police say he was seen throwing several baggies of meth while he was running. A passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Sarah Whitewater, of Rochester, had meth in her purse.The CIU then obtained a search warrant for two residences where Green was believed to be staying: 1525 4th Ave. SE No. 2 and 1232 4th Ave. SW No. 9.At the first address, two females – 41-year-old Shawn Chilson, of Rochester, and 37-year-old Aundrea Price, of Rochester - were found in possession of meth and heroin.In total, 110 grams of meth, ½ gram of heroin, a handgun and $700 cash was found. Police also seized a green Cadillac.Green and Whitewater are facing charges for first-degree sales of a controlled substance. Chilson and Price are facing fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.