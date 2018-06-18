11 killed on Minnesota roads over Father's Day weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It was a deadly Father’s Day weekend on Minnesota roads.
The state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) says 11 people were killed in eight crashes from Friday through Sunday. That’s the most in one weekend in Minnesota since October 2016. Among the dead were five motorcycle riders.
The DPS says preliminary reports show 33 traffic fatalities in the first three weeks of what it calls the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads, Memorial Day through Labor Day. That’s up from 26 deaths in the same period in 2017.
146 people have now been killed on Minnesota roads in 2018 compared to 137 through the same point the previous year. Of 19 motorcycle deaths so far in 2018, the DPS says only four riders were wearing helmets.
