Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

100 Deadliest days come to an end

We're taking a look at the numbers and how deadly the roadways were.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 11:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- This year on Labor Day weekend officers, deputies and state troopers increased enforcement.
They were out looking for people driving under the influence.
We spoke to Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson about what he saw over the weekend.
He tells KIMT that it was a busy one and last year they made over 400 DWI arrests. This year, that number was 408.
He says there's a reason why they focus on stepping up DWI enforcement during this time.
“Typically a weekend where there's celebrations and parties so those are the weekends where we tried to focus DWI violations compared to like texting and driving or distracted driving,” said the Trooper.
According to the Minnesota Department of Safety,116 people were killed on roads in the state during the 100 deadliest days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Image

My Money: Choosing the right credit card

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Community Events