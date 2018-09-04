100 Deadliest days come to an end

ROCHESTER, Minn.- This year on Labor Day weekend officers, deputies and state troopers increased enforcement.
They were out looking for people driving under the influence.
We spoke to Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson about what he saw over the weekend.
He tells KIMT that it was a busy one and last year they made over 400 DWI arrests. This year, that number was 408.
He says there's a reason why they focus on stepping up DWI enforcement during this time.
“Typically a weekend where there's celebrations and parties so those are the weekends where we tried to focus DWI violations compared to like texting and driving or distracted driving,” said the Trooper.
According to the Minnesota Department of Safety,116 people were killed on roads in the state during the 100 deadliest days.
