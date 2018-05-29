100 Deadliest Days on Minnesota roadways starts on Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 Deadliest Days on Minnesota roadways, which lasts through Labor Day.

Preliminary numbers show the stretch of days last year accounted for a little over 30-percent of all traffic deaths in 2017.

Wayne Luck, of Rochester, considers himself an experience driver, but said driving on Minnesota roads can be scary.

"People not stopping for stop lights, stop signs, cutting through when you got the right-away, people in left turn lanes making a right turn in front of you when you're in the right turn lane, people speeding," Luck lists off.

So far in 2018, preliminary numbers from the Department of Public Safety show at least 109 fatalities on Minnesota roadways, compared with 113 at this time in 2017.

Luck calls this despicable.

"When I was growing up, you hardly heard of stuff like that," Luck said. "Now it's everyday, everyday. And I've had friends killed in vehicle accidents because of somebody else and what can you do?"

Luck said it's important to be safe on the road, whether you're on four or two wheels.

"People use your eyes," Luck said. "I ride a bike, motorcycle. Everyday I'm constantly moving my head, making sure I'm not gonna get hit. And I've almost been hit many times."

Officials are reminding drivers to watch their speeds, avoid distractions, buckle their seatbelts, and drive sober.