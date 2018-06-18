1 transported by Mercy Air Med after north Iowa motorcycle vs. tractor accident

Scroll for more content...

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A motorcycle vs. tractor accident Sunday evening left one person hospitalized after being transported by Mercy Air Med.A tractor driven by 29-year-old Isaac Hovey, of Northwood, was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 with its flashers on and attempted to turn into a driveway on the north side of the road when he was struck by a motorcycle driven by 40-year-old Shawn Boyd of Elmore, Minnesota, the Iowa State Patrol said.The motorcycle attempted to pass on the left side at a high rate of speed and struck the front of the tractor, the Iowa State Patrol said. The accident caused Boyd do be thrown from the motorcycle.Hovey was not injured.