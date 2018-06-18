Clear
1 transported by Mercy Air Med after north Iowa motorcycle vs. tractor accident

A motorcycle vs. tractor accident left one person hospitalized after being transported by Mercy Air Med.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 6:14 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 6:18 AM
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A motorcycle vs. tractor accident Sunday evening left one person hospitalized after being transported by Mercy Air Med.
A tractor driven by 29-year-old Isaac Hovey, of Northwood, was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 with its flashers on and attempted to turn into a driveway on the north side of the road when he was struck by a motorcycle driven by 40-year-old Shawn Boyd of Elmore, Minnesota, the Iowa State Patrol said.
The motorcycle attempted to pass on the left side at a high rate of speed and struck the front of the tractor, the Iowa State Patrol said. The accident caused Boyd do be thrown from the motorcycle.
Hovey was not injured.

