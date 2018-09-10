Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Search for suspect underway after man shot, killed in Rochester Full Story

1 transported after Olmsted County crash

KIMT photo

One driver was transported after a medical emergency resulted in a crash.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 8:16 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – One driver was transported after a medical emergency resulted in a crash.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were going westbound on County Rd. 9 when one driver had a medical emergency. That vehicle struck a vehicle in front of it.
One person was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 51°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Image

Feeling the Beat for HLHS

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Community Events