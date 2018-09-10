OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – One driver was transported after a medical emergency resulted in a crash.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were going westbound on County Rd. 9 when one driver had a medical emergency. That vehicle struck a vehicle in front of it.
One person was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance.
Related Content
- 1 transported after Olmsted County crash
- 3 transported after early-morning crash in Olmsted Co.
- Two injured in Olmsted County crash
- Arrest after weekend crash in Olmsted County
- Four injured in Olmsted County crash
- Guilty plea in Olmsted County crash
- Two crashes in Olmsted County Saturday morning
- One hurt in Olmsted County crash
- Alcohol suspected in Olmsted County crash
- Two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County
Scroll for more content...