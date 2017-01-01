1 suffers injuries in Cerro Gordo Co. crash

Scroll for more content...

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities say one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Brooke Sanchez-Peterson, of Mason City, was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa after an accident at 245th St. and Quail Ave.Upon arrival, deputies found a 2017 Nissan Sentra down and embankment resting against a tree. Sanchez-Peterson was traveling southbound on Kentucky Ave. in Mason City which turns into Quail Ave. when she lost control due to icy conditions.The ice caused her to slide through the stop sign at the intersection and down the embankment, authorities said. Her injuries were described as minor.