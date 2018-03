Scroll for more content...

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A 53-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning.Debra Bohr, of Decorah, was heading southeast on Wage Rd. when she lost control at a curve around 2:53 Sunday morning.Authorities say she entered a ditch that had a significant drop and the 2007 Nissan Murano rolled over. She was transported by ambulance.