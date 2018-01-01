1 of 3 wanted in connection to locker thefts under arrest

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stolen wallets from lockers at Edge Fitness has resulted in the arrest of one man and has police looking for two more.At 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called after three males had cut locks in the men’s locker room. Police say one victim received a call from his bank and that there were two attempted purchases totaling $2,800 ($2,000 cash advance form Walgreens and $800 purchase at the Buckle). There was also a $267 charge from Macy’s.A license plate number was obtained and officers made contact with 22-year-old Mahamed Said, of Minneapolis who gave police an ID that wasn’t his.Police recovered the stolen wallets from the vehicle, a pair of bolt cutters and a small amount of marijuana.Said is facing charges for giving a false name to police, financial transaction card fraud, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. He also had two active warrants out of Dakota County.