Scroll for more content...

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A car was totaled after it hit a fence, rolled, struck two trailers that were parked in the yard and caught fire.The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Duncan Glock, of Calmar, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Winneshiek Medical Center after a crash on Conover Rd. early Wednesday morning.Authorities say Glock was charged with operating under the influence and failure to maintain control.