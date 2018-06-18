1 killed during weekend crash in northern Iowa

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a weekend crash in northern Iowa.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the one-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20 in Grundy County, about three miles west of Highway 14. The Grundy County sheriff's office has not identified the person killed.
Deputies say the vehicle was driving westbound when it drove off the right-hand shoulder and entered the ditch, then struck a fence and a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
