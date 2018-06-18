Clear

1 killed during weekend crash in northern Iowa

Authorities say one person has died in a weekend crash in northern Iowa.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 11:07 AM

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a weekend crash in northern Iowa.

Scroll for more content...

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the one-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20 in Grundy County, about three miles west of Highway 14. The Grundy County sheriff's office has not identified the person killed.

Deputies say the vehicle was driving westbound when it drove off the right-hand shoulder and entered the ditch, then struck a fence and a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Soaking rains return to the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events