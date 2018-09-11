1 injured, road closed after early-morning Mason City crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person was injured and a road was closed after an early-morning crash.
A driver heading eastbound on 1st St. NE drove into a parked van and the front part of the vehicle ended up underneath it.
Mason City Fire assisted and used saws to separate the two vehicles.
The road was closed from East State St. to N. Connecticut Ave. near the Stockman House. It has since reopened.
The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
