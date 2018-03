Scroll for more content...

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A driver was trapped and taken to Floyd County Medical Center for minor injuries after a semi crash Tuesday night.The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says the semi jack-knifed on the Avenue of the Saints curve west of Floyd at 7:39 p.m.“Although it had stopped snowing, high winds caused blowing snow and created ice covered roads in some locations. This resulted in this accident as well as 5 other property damage only accidents,” the Sheriff’s Office said.The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was from out of state.