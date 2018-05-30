1 injured after vehicle vs. bike accident in Rochester

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was initially found unresponsive before being transported after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike Tuesday.Police say a pick-up driven by 39-year-old William Hayes, of Mazeppa, was eastbound and looking into the sun and didn’t see a bicyclist on the sidewalk. The bicyclist, 59-year-old Jerry Swank, of Rochester, suffered a head injury and was hospitalized.The accident report said Swank “was not wearing safety equipment” and said both men were at fault.It happened at 17th Ave. NW and 7th St.