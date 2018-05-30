Clear
1 injured after vehicle vs. bike accident in Rochester

Posted: May. 30, 2018 10:58 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was initially found unresponsive before being transported after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike Tuesday.
Police say a pick-up driven by 39-year-old William Hayes, of Mazeppa, was eastbound and looking into the sun and didn’t see a bicyclist on the sidewalk. The bicyclist, 59-year-old Jerry Swank, of Rochester, suffered a head injury and was hospitalized.
The accident report said Swank “was not wearing safety equipment” and said both men were at fault.
It happened at 17th Ave. NW and 7th St.

