1 in 4 youth receiving sexts

MASON CITY, Iowa - When you see your teen on their phone does it ever cross your mind what they're talking about? Sending?You may want to start asking now that a recent study is showing one in four young people say they've received a sext: a text message with sexually explicit photographs or messages.13 year old Arissa Crom didn't even hesitate to admit that she knows kids her age are sexting.“Everyone does it and it’s their choice of doing it,” Crom said.When it comes to how often.“I feel like it’s happening pretty often because everyone is going through everything,” Crom said.She's right. According to the study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, younger people are engaging in sexting because that's when they start to explore attraction toward others and they're seeing it more with younger teens like Crom and preteens kids ages 10 to 12.Crom says she's learned you can't trust anyone.“Some people are pretty stupid about it and do it with other people and then tell people about it and everyone gets hurt doing it,” Crom said.One of the biggest concerns is with preteen’s sexting. That's kids ages 10 to 12. They’re in relationships according to the study that are mainly short-lived so that leaves the concern of the former partner more likely to forward the sexts without consent.