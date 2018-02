Scroll for more content...

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – One person was transported to the hospital after n late-night accident Thursday in Dodge County at Highway 14 and Highway 56 in Ashland Township.The Minnesota State Patrol says 53-year-old Maria Gonzalez, of Claremont, Minnesota, was transported for non-life threatening injuries after a van she was driving hit a car that was driven by 17-year-old Andrew Dengler, of West Concord, Minnesota.Authorities say Gonzalez saw another vehicle in the median with people walking on the shoulder when she hit Dengler’s vehicle. Dengler was not hurt.