1 facing aggravated robbery charge in connection to Sun Tan City incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police have arrested two people in connection to the Sun Tan City robbery Dec. 19 after executing simultaneous searches Thursday.Police arrested Dushawn Minor, who was questioned at the scene the night of the robbery. He was eventually arrested but released due to insufficient evidence. Police, however, were able to use digital evidence from his phone to tie him to the robbery.Also arrested was Byron Rush, 25, from Rochester. He is listed as a predatory offender out of Illinois. Police say they have recovered items such as clothing that could tie Rush to the Sun Tan City robbery.Minor will be charged with aggravated robbery. Rush is being held on failure to register.The search warrants were executed at 3524 22nd Ave. NW No. 2 and 887 Homestead Village Dr. SE.