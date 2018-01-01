1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Nashua

NASHUA, Iowa – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a report of a subject with a gun pointed to his head at Love’s Truck Stop in Floyd at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday.

At 8:49 p.m., a Nashua police officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 218 at 104 miles per hour.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed the driver getting out and pointing a handgun to his head.

Officers from Bremer County, Chickasaw County, the Nashua PD and the Iowa State Patrol negotiated with the driver for about 40 minutes before the driver fired a shot from inside the car.

The driver resisted officer’s attempts to take him into custody and drove the vehicle forward striking an officer.

Two officers fired and struck the subject. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

