UPDATE: Name of victim released in fatal Cerro Gordo County crash

Cerro Gordo County, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a single-vehicle accident and another has been charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash around 2 am Friday in the 24000 block of 190th St. in a rural portion of the county.

Authorities say 28-year-old Thomas Parcher, of Charles City, was the driver of the 2008 Dodge Ram and is facing a homicide by vehicle charge and is being held on $25,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Deputies found the vehicle off the roadway after it had rolled several times. One passenger, 50-year-old Tonya Martin of Rockwell, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. Parcher and a second unnamed passenger were not injured.

Authorities say Parcher is being charged because he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. His specific blood alcohol content has not been released.

Deputies were assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Nora Springs Fire and EMS, Rockford Fire and Mason City Fire.