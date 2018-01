Scroll for more content...

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – One person has been charged after a rollover accident early Sunday morning in Worth County.According to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Hall was charged with operating while under the influence after authorities were notified of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 105 East of Apricot Lane at 5:20 a.m.First responder found a red Ford Focus in the south ditch. Hall was cleared of any injuries but was charged with OWI.