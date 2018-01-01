1 arrested, 1 on the loose after assaults during house party

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who attempted to play peacemaker during a fight at a party ended up with severe injuries and one person is in custody and another is being looked for.Rochester police say at around 2 a.m. Feb. 18 at a house party at 1212 12th Ave. NE, a victim attempted to diffuse a situation by giving an agitated man a beer.The man, later identified as 25-year-old Todd Banks, of Rochester, allegedly then hit the victim over the head with a beer bottle and stabbed the victim with glass from the bottle.Police say then another suspect jumped in and began beating on the victim, who was identified as a 28-year-old man from Rochester.When a second person attempted to help the victim, police say he was struck in the head before he was beaten while on the ground. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One victim suffered a number of lacerations on his head and ear that required stitches.The second victim has a fractured skull and minor brain bleeding.Banks, who was located at a Shell gas station on 4th St. and 11th Ave., is facing a first-degree assault change.The second suspect hasn’t been arrested.