What is Ranked Choice Voting?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The League of Women Voters in Rochester is teaching people about ranked choice voting.

“Ranked choice voting allows voters to choose more than one candidate,” Catherine Davis with League of Women Voters said. “Let’s say there are four candidates running and I really like candidate three, but if candidate three doesn’t work I would still be okay with candidate one.”

Ranked choice voting allows people to have second and third choices. Davis said this is an important system to learn about, especially in Rochester.

The option has been presented to the Charter Commission a few tmes, they are still studying the system and have not yet taken a position on it, but there is another way it can make it’s way to Rochester.

“There is a possibility that there may be a movement by some to do a petition to get it on the ballot,” Davis said.

Davis said one positive to ranked choice voting is that people get to have second and third choices. But one negative she hears is candidates may not be as transparent on an issue to avoid slipping to people’s last choices.

The LWV event is an educational session for members of the community to learn about this voting option.

“we want to provide that opportunity to get… both sides, something's that nonpartisan to help them make the best decisions that they can as a voter,” she said.

The event starts at 6:30pm on Wednesday at 125 live. It is free and open to the public.