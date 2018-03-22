Save Our Hospital Makes Their Voices Heard

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Hopes were high on Wednesday as the Save Our Hospital group from Albert Lea was preparing to make the trip to the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday.

They plan to meet with as many legislators as possible through the day and make their voices heard.

Their main goal? To move legislators to give a voice to patients and help to get a full service acute care hospital back in Albert Lea.

Joel Erickson is one member of the group who spoke with legislators and he tells KIMT the cost of Mayo is 20-25% higher than health care costs in the cities. He says this is because there is no competition in the area and even the hospital in Austin is a Mayo Clinic. He hopes legislators can help to figure out an incentive for other health care providers to move to the area. He suggests a tax break for them.

According to the SOH, Mayo also intends to close medical/surgical and the Baby Place in the next 2 years.

One man is particularly sad about the Baby Place closing. He tells KIMT, "Both of my children were born here and it hurts me that that's not something people will be able to say anymore".