Not guilty plea in chase that smashed through Austin school fence

Mitchell Miller

Man facing one felony and four misdemeanors.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 5:24 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2018 5:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of crashing his car into through a school fence while fleeing police is pleading not guilty.

24-year-old Mitchell Bradley Miller of Austin is charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, and two counts of 4th degree criminal damage to property. He was arrested on January 28 after what officers described as a pursuit through Austin at speeds reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Police say Miller is accused of hitting two people, breaking out the window on a pickup truck topper, then driving away from an attempted traffic stop before he finally crashed through a fence at the Wescott Field Athletic Complex.

Miller is scheduled to stand trial on Mary 14.

