Know Your Rights: A response to racism

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, and the Rochester for Justice and the Diversity Council are hosting the Know Your Rights series of events.

“In the recent months we’ve had an increase in people feeling distressed about being bullied, being harassed, and not knowing how to handle it,” Heidi Wilkins, Diversity Council Equity Logic Manager, said.

Each event covers different topics including housing rights, public space and employment rights, and rights in schools. Wilkins said people will learn not only what their rights are but also when it’s appropriate to get law enforcement involved.

She said these conversations are to create a more inclusive community because people are being harassed in Rochester.

“I think everybody wants to say, ‘oh it doesn’t happen here, not in Rochester,’ but it happens in Rochester,” she said. “It is happening here and…Minnesota nice is a cover up. Harrassment is definitely happening in our community and we can’t sweep it under the rug, it doesn’t help anybody.”

The events are free and open to the public. Davis also said the events are family/kid-friendly.

Here are a list of the events:

1. 3/15/18 Housing Rights

2. 3/22/18 public space and employment rights

3. 3/29/18 Rights in School

All the events are held from 6:30pm-8pm at the Eagles Club on 15th Ave. SE.