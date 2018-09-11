Clear

Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris among the all-female CMT Artists of the Year

Country Music Television wants to honor the women who dominate the airwaves.The network announced on ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Country Music Television wants to honor the women who dominate the airwaves.

The network announced on Tuesday that its upcoming "CMT Artists of the Year" special will be "dedicated to the women of country music -- past, present and future."

Arts and entertainment

Country music

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Visual arts

The announcement comes after the network caught heat for an all-male lineup last year.

Related: Carrie Underwood announces second pregnancy

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott will be honored during the special next month.

"We're evolving the special to reflect what's happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans," Leslie Fram, CMT's Senior Vice President of Music & Talent said in a press announcement. "In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry."

"CMT Artists of the Year" will air October 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
We're continuing to track a sunny and dry weather pattern
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Community Events