Clear

Trump's previously announced visit to Ireland in question

President Donald Trump's ...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 1:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's planned trip to Ireland in November is now in question after the Irish government announced its postponement Tuesday.

Confusing matters, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed in a statement shortly afterward that the administration was still "finalizing" whether Ireland will be a stop on a previously announced trip to Europe.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Ireland

Northern Europe

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

A spokeswoman for the Irish government told CNN the United States had postponed the visit citing scheduling reasons on the US side.

In August, the White House announced Trump would visit Paris to attend events on Nov. 11, the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, as well as make a stop in Ireland.

Sanders confirmed that the Paris leg of the trip was still scheduled.

The trip to Ireland would be Trump's first to the country as President. He has previously visited Paris, while living in the White House, for Bastille Day celebrations.

The President is scheduled to travel to G20 meetings later in November in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, and make a stop in Colombia. Trump was originally meant to visit Colombia in April but scrapped the trip to remain in Washington and oversee military strikes in Syria.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
We're continuing to track a sunny and dry weather pattern
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Community Events