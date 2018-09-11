Clear

South Carolina gubernatorial candidates pause campaigns ahead of Hurricane Florence

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor in South Carolina have put their campaigns on hold ahe...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor in South Carolina have put their campaigns on hold ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is forecasted to impact the coast of the Carolinas later this week.

In addition, Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith has been called up for National Guard duty ahead of the storm.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

Henry McMaster

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

North America

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Severe weather

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

State elections

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US National Guard

Weather

International relations and national security

National security

September 11

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Unrest, conflicts and war

Campaign spokesman Brad Warthen told CNN in a phone interview that Smith received the call to duty on Monday and had reported by Tuesday morning. Warthen could not confirm where Smith was currently serving.

Smith, a state legislator, is also a major in the South Carolina National Guard, which he joined in 1998. After the attacks on September 11, 2001, Smith resigned his Judge Advocate General officer's commission in the South Carolina National Guard and enlisted in the infantry, wanting to go out and fight. At age 37, he entered basic training in the Army. In February 2007, Smith deployed to Afghanistan as an infantry officer and served a 12-month tour of duty.

Tropical-storm-force winds are due to reach the coasts of North and South Carolina late Wednesday night, and hurricane-force winds may be felt around noon Thursday, ahead of a landfall likely Thursday night, CNN meteorologist Chad Meyers said. Powerful storm surges and winds will pose deadly threats, as will long periods of heavy rain.

On the other side of the aisle, Smith's opponent, current Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, quickly assumed his role leading the state's response to Hurricane Florence from the Emergency Operations Center. McMaster also announced on Monday afternoon that he was suspending his campaign until future notice.

"Due to the serious nature of Hurricane Florence, the campaign is temporarily suspending all public events. The governor is focused on preparing the state for the possible impact of this hurricane, and we encourage all South Carolinians to take the appropriate steps to stay safe," said campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg in a release.

McMaster also ordered a mandatory evacuation that will go into effect on Tuesday at noon in eight counties along the state's 187-mile coastline. All roads on I-26 and Route 501 will be directed away from the coast, Henry McMaster said.

"This is a real hurricane we have coming," McMaster said Monday. "We don't want to risk one South Carolina life."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Warmer temps and windier conditions on the way for Patriot Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Community Events