South Carolina gubernatorial candidates pause campaigns ahead of Hurricane Florence

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor in South Carolina have put their campaigns on hold ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is forecasted to impact the coast of the Carolinas later this week.
In addition, Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith has been called up for National Guard duty ahead of the storm.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Continents and regions
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - US
Governors
Gubernatorial races
Heads of government
Henry McMaster
Hurricane Florence
Hurricanes
Natural disasters
North America
Political candidates
Political Figures - US
Politics
Severe weather
South Carolina
Southeastern United States
State elections
The Americas
Tropical storms
United States
US Department of Defense
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
US National Guard
Weather
International relations and national security
National security
September 11
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
Terrorist attacks
Unrest, conflicts and war
Campaign spokesman Brad Warthen told CNN in a phone interview that Smith received the call to duty on Monday and had reported by Tuesday morning. Warthen could not confirm where Smith was currently serving.
Smith, a state legislator, is also a major in the South Carolina National Guard, which he joined in 1998. After the attacks on September 11, 2001, Smith resigned his Judge Advocate General officer's commission in the South Carolina National Guard and enlisted in the infantry, wanting to go out and fight. At age 37, he entered basic training in the Army. In February 2007, Smith deployed to Afghanistan as an infantry officer and served a 12-month tour of duty.
Tropical-storm-force winds are due to reach the coasts of North and South Carolina late Wednesday night, and hurricane-force winds may be felt around noon Thursday, ahead of a landfall likely Thursday night, CNN meteorologist Chad Meyers said. Powerful storm surges and winds will pose deadly threats, as will long periods of heavy rain.
On the other side of the aisle, Smith's opponent, current Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, quickly assumed his role leading the state's response to Hurricane Florence from the Emergency Operations Center. McMaster also announced on Monday afternoon that he was suspending his campaign until future notice.
"Due to the serious nature of Hurricane Florence, the campaign is temporarily suspending all public events. The governor is focused on preparing the state for the possible impact of this hurricane, and we encourage all South Carolinians to take the appropriate steps to stay safe," said campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg in a release.
McMaster also ordered a mandatory evacuation that will go into effect on Tuesday at noon in eight counties along the state's 187-mile coastline. All roads on I-26 and Route 501 will be directed away from the coast, Henry McMaster said.
"This is a real hurricane we have coming," McMaster said Monday. "We don't want to risk one South Carolina life."
Related Content
- South Carolina gubernatorial candidates pause campaigns ahead of Hurricane Florence
- GOP gubernatorial candidate cribbed language from Eric Greitens' campaign website
- Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate dies suddenly
- See Hurricane Florence from space
- Republicans slam GOP gubernatorial hopeful's campaign ad
- Trump urges precautions ahead of 'very bad' Hurricane Florence
- Candidate breastfeeds in campaign ad
- URGENT - Hurricane Florence now Category 4
- Hurricane Florence takes aim at East coast
- Gubernatorial candidate's running mate says ad is not racist