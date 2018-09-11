Clear

The startling stats that show the power of Hurricane Florence

Florence, a Category 4 hurricane packing 130 miles per hour winds, is churning ominously with its sights set...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florence, a Category 4 hurricane packing 130 miles per hour winds, is churning ominously with its sights set on the Carolinas. Here are five facts that show the power of this monster of a hurricane.

  • If the forecast holds, Hurricane Florence will become the highest north on the East Coast that a Category 4 hurricane has ever made landfall. (That record current goes to Hurricane Hazel, which made landfall on the North Carolina/South Carolina border in 1954.)
  • Florence would be the strongest storm to make landfall anywhere on the East Coast since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew hit.
  • The tropical storm-force winds extend 280 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, which is far enough to reach from Boston to Philadelphia.
  • The winds cover an area more than 53,000 square miles — which is larger than the entire state of North Carolina.
  • There are more than 20 million people facing the threat of the storm.

