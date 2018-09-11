Clear

Penn Badgley clarifies comments that he had been 'molested'

Penn Badgley is wa...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Penn Badgley is walking back comments he made about being touched inappropriately.

"The point of my comment was not to confess a personal trauma," Badgley said in a statement to People. "I was speaking about the way emotional and physical boundaries are violated for someone in the public eye, who is seen as an object of desire. Depending on so many factors, it can range from conscious abuse to something very unconscious -- and that is the point I was making, cautiously, in the context of a conversation about fanaticism and cultural norms which support manipulative or abusive behavior. These are the same norms which support predatory men, but not exclusively predatory men. They affect, and infect, us all."

Celebrities

Penn Badgley

Badgley starred on the CW's "Gossip Girl" from 2007 to 2012.

The actor's original comments in question were published in a profile by The Daily Beast, in which he said he had been "molested" by "many people in the moment."

Related: 'You' brings novel twists to Lifetime's disarming stalker series

"I think as an actor you can become an object of desire, which is something women are already accustomed to more or less around the world -- I've definitely been, I mean I don't want to sound sensationalist, but I've literally been molested -- just in the literal sense of the word -- by many people in the moment," he said. "Because that's what they do."

According to the article, Badgley also mentioned Terry Crews, who went public in October 2017 with allegations that a Hollywood executive had groped him at an industry event. Badgley told the outlet, "these things very much happen, you know."

Badgley currently stars on Lifetime's television series "You," in which he plays a bookstore employee who becomes obsessed with a customer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Warmer temps and windier conditions on the way for Patriot Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Community Events