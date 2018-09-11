Clear

Wherever Florence makes landfall, its impact will be far-reaching

Forecasts generally have Wilmington, North Carolina, as the city most likely to bear the brunt of powerful H...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 11:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 11:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Forecasts generally have Wilmington, North Carolina, as the city most likely to bear the brunt of powerful Hurricane Florence as it makes landfall.

But no matter where the monster storm ultimately crosses the southern East Coast of the US, Florence's high winds and heavy rains will hit communities for miles north, south -- and even west. Damaging effects from the storm are expected to be felt far inland, particularly as it's projected to stall once it crosses the coastline.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Continents and regions

North America

North Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Europe

Florence

Italy

Southern Europe

A big worry with Florence is that the system could linger for days, similar to the manner in whch Harvey hovered over Texas last year. That means high rainfall totals and consequent inland flooding could become a huge concern.

The current forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for more than 20 inches of rain where the storm makes landfall. But more than 10 inches is forecast for a larger area, including most of eastern North Carolina inland to just north of Richmond, Virginia.

A new National Hurricane Center map predicting the likelihood of tropical storm-force winds stretches from northern Florida to eastern Kentucky and Ohio, and even up to the New York City area -- although there's only a 5% to 10% chance of those conditions stretching that far north. Tropical storm force winds have sustained speeds of at least 39 mph.

Also forecast for the region, according to the center:

  • Heavy rainfall -- up to 15 inches -- for much of northern Virginia and almost all of the state's eastern half. Rainfall of up to 2 inches could extend as far as eastern Tennessee and up to western Massachusetts.
  • Life-threatening storm surges along portions of the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
  • Flooding from a prolonged, heavy rainfall could extend inland over the Carolinas and for hundreds of miles. The risk of flash flooding is 20%, or moderate, for the eastern third of North Carolina.
  • Large swells along parts of the US East Coast will spawn dangerous surf and rip currents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Warmer temps and windier conditions on the way for Patriot Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Community Events