Ryan Phillippe and Resse Witherspoon's kids are their doubles

Talk about "mini-mes."

Ava Phillippe, 19, and her 14-year-old brother Deacon are twins of their parents, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

Celebrities Reese Witherspoon Ryan Phillippe

The elder Phillippe posted a pic with his teen children on Instagram recently and the internet went wild over how much the kids look like their famous mom and dad.

"Me n mine," the actor captioned the photo.

"My God... Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's kids are like mini-carbon copies!," one person tweeted. "That's all, you can go back to what you were doing."

Phillippe and Witherspoon split in 2006 after seven years of marriage.

She married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011 and shares a son, Tennessee, with him.

Phillippe has a young daughter, Kai, with ex Alexis Knapp.

The "Shooter" star talked to "Entertainment Tonight" last year about how people make such a big deal over the kids looking like their parents -- especially Ava resembling Witherspoon.

"Who else are they going to look like, you know," he said. "I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It's an odd thing that people fixate on that."