Clear

Prince William launches mental health website

Britain's Prince William is launching a website to improve mental health in workplaces, as a new study warns...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 8:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Britain's Prince William is launching a website to improve mental health in workplaces, as a new study warns that half of British employees are suffering at work.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was set to unveil the project, Mental Health at Work, at an event in Bristol on Tuesday.

British royal family

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Europe

Health and medical

Labor and employment

Mental health

Misc people

Northern Europe

Prince William

Royalty and monarchy

Society

United Kingdom

The new website comes as a survey finds that 48% of UK employees have experienced mental health problems in their current job.

The survey of 44,000 workers by the charity Mind found that of those who suffered from mental health issues, only half have discussed the problem with their employer. A Deloitte study released in 2017 found that mental health issues cost UK employers between £33 billion and £42 billion each year.

"Now is the time for a step change in how we think about mental health at work. All employers need to make it a focus and support their staff," Paul Farmer, the organization's chief executive, said.

"We know that employers want to do more and are starting to see mental health as a priority, but often don't know where to start. The new online Mental Health at Work gateway will change that," Farmer added.

The site offers resources including documents, podcasts and blogs, and allows users to tailor their searches by sector.

Its launch follows Prince William's previous work for the mental health campaign Heads Together, which he launched with his brother, Prince Harry, in 2016.

He said at an event in March that "while work can provide a great sense of fulfillment, it can -- at times -- be a significant source of stress and negatively impact our mental health."

A separate study released Tuesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned that the size of Britain's workplace mental health challenge is "considerable and growing."

It found that up to five million workers in Britain will experience a mental health issue this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Warmer temps and windier conditions on the way for Patriot Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Image

Funding for wellness

Image

1 Killed, Other Driver Injured in Crash

Image

Walk with a Doc

Community Events