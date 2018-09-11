Clear

Man sentenced to five years for setting fire at Joshua Tree National Park

A California man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for illegally starting a fire that burned near...

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 3:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 3:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A California man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for illegally starting a fire that burned nearly 10,000 square feet of historic trees and other vegetation in the Joshua Tree National Park.

George William Graham, 26, also was ordered to pay $21,019 in restitution to the National Park Service, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Fires

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

North America

Sentencing

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Destinations and attractions

Joshua Tree National Park

National parks and monuments

Parks (green spaces)

Points of interest

Graham pleaded guilty in June to a felony charge of unlawfully setting a fire. His prison sentence is the maximum term for that offense.

Graham, who is from Twentynine Palms, California, admitted in the plea agreement that he started the March 26 fire by igniting a palm frond with a handheld lighter. The blaze grew to about 9,989 square feet and destroyed seven California fan palms and other grasses, bushes and vegetation, the US Attorney's Office's news release said.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers arrested Graham at the scene after he was observed watching the fire, the news release said. He was on parole at the time for one of two prior arson convictions, for which he had received four year sentences.

The blaze largely affected the park's Oasis of Mara, a historical landmark. The site was settled by the Native American Serrano tribe, whose members planted 29 palm trees at the oasis, according to the National Park Service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmer temps and windier conditions on the way for Patriot Day.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Image

Funding for wellness

Image

1 Killed, Other Driver Injured in Crash

Image

Walk with a Doc

Image

Man Arrested After Robbery

Image

Homicide Investigation

Image

Freeborn County deputies to get body cameras

Community Events