URGENT - Hurricane Florence now Category 4

(CNN) -- Florence has been upgraded for the second time Monday and is now a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is expected to continue growing as it heads toward the US East Coast.
