URGENT - Hurricane Florence now Category 4

(CNN) -- Florence has been upgraded for the second time Monday and is now a Category 4 hurricane, accordi...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Florence has been upgraded for the second time Monday and is now a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is expected to continue growing as it heads toward the US East Coast.

Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
