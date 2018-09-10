Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: No arrest yet in early-morning Rochester homicide Full Story

Trump's latest boast about the economy isn't even close to accurate

President Donald Trump spent the morning bragging about the economy. At least one of his claims didn't come ...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump spent the morning bragging about the economy. At least one of his claims didn't come close to being true.

"The GDP Rate (4.2%) is higher than the Unemployment Rate (3.9%) for the first time in over 100 years!" the president said in a tweet.

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Employment and income status

Employment trends

Gross domestic product

Labor and employment

Labor sector performance

Political Figures - US

Social and economic status

Society

Unemployment

Unemployment rates

Workers and professionals

Economic conditions

Economic growth

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

The first two numbers are correct, although they measure completely different things, and in different ways.

The overall US economy grew at a 4.2% annual rate in the second quarter. Unemployment was between 3.8% and 4% during the quarter, and it came in at 3.9% in August.

That's all good news.

"It's definitely better when it's true than when it's not," said Justin Wolfers, professor of economics at University of Michigan. "I like high GDP growth and low unemployment."

But Trump got it wrong — way wrong — when he said it hasn't happened in a century.

In the last 70 years, it's happened in at least 62 quarters, most recently in 2006.

"He wasn't even in the neighborhood of right," Wolfers said in an interview.

Wolfers tweeted a response to Trump's claim. In fact, it took him two tweets to list all the quarters in which economic growth was higher than the unemployment rate. He added a chart.

"It certainly not a natural comparison," Wolfers said. "I've never seen it made before. It's not one that a macroeconomist would make. They're not comparable."

That's not just because lower unemployment is better, while higher GDP is preferable.

The unemployment rate is a monthly reading on the percentage of people in the labor force who are looking for work. It is a snapshot of a current condition.

GDP is a reading of the output of the overall economy. When economists talk about GDP growth, they're not talking about a snapshot of a current condition. They are measuring the change compared with a year earlier. Quarterly GDP growth is also adjusted to come up with the annual rate.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Homicide investigation in Rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Community Events