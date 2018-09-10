Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: No arrest yet in early-morning Rochester homicide Full Story

Ron DeSantis resigns from Congress to focus on governor's race

Rep. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he is resigning from Congress to focus on running as the Republican ...

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he is resigning from Congress to focus on running as the Republican nominee in the Florida governor's race.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, DeSantis wrote that "it would be inappropriate" for him to accept a House salary, as his campaign work would likely keep him out of Washington for the "vast majority" of the rest of the current session of Congress, which ends in January.

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

Political Figures - US

Politics

Ron DeSantis

State elections

US Congress

"In order to honor my principles and protect the taxpayer, I officially resign from the House of Representatives immediately," he wrote.

DeSantis asked that his resignation be retroactive to September 1 so that he would not receive any pay for the month.

DeSantis is locked in a tight race against Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week, the race was within the margin of error among likely Florida voters, with Gillum at 50% and DeSantis at 47%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Homicide investigation in Rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Community Events