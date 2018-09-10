Rep. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he is resigning from Congress to focus on running as the Republican nominee in the Florida governor's race.
In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, DeSantis wrote that "it would be inappropriate" for him to accept a House salary, as his campaign work would likely keep him out of Washington for the "vast majority" of the rest of the current session of Congress, which ends in January.
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - US
Governors
Gubernatorial races
Heads of government
Political Figures - US
Politics
Ron DeSantis
State elections
US Congress
"In order to honor my principles and protect the taxpayer, I officially resign from the House of Representatives immediately," he wrote.
DeSantis asked that his resignation be retroactive to September 1 so that he would not receive any pay for the month.
DeSantis is locked in a tight race against Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week, the race was within the margin of error among likely Florida voters, with Gillum at 50% and DeSantis at 47%.
Related Content
- Ron DeSantis resigns from Congress to focus on governor's race
- Bernie-backed progressive Andrew Gillum will face a Trump-styled Republican Ron DeSantis in Florida's governor's race
- DeSantis: 'Monkey' comment was not about race
- What Andrew Gillum vs Ron DeSantis in Florida will tell us about 2020
- Andrew Gillum is smart not to take Ron DeSantis' 'monkey this up' bait
- Ron Paul Fast Facts
- FL Dem: Trump, DeSantis scraping from bottom
- Golden Globes bring scant focus to wide-open Oscar race
- Trump says he didn't hear DeSantis remark, still praises him
- Tim Pawlenty declares for Minnesota governor's race