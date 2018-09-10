Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: No arrest yet in early-morning Rochester homicide Full Story

John Legend's EGOT win makes history

John Legend became one of 15 people to win four of the entertainment industry's biggest awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

John Legend made history twice over the weekend.

The singer-actor won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, along with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice for producing the best variety special winner, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

At 39, Legend is one of the youngest EGOT winners and also became the first African-American man to snag that honor.

"EGOT" stands for the big four awards in the entertainment industry: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Legend has racked up 10 Grammys, starting with a best new artist win in 2006.

In 2015 his song "Glory" featured in the film "Selma" won an Oscar, and he received a Tony in 2017 for his role as a co-producer for the Broadway production of "Jitney."

Legend, who also played the title role in the NBC musical special, celebrated his win on social media.

"Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories," the caption on a photo of Legend, Webber and Rice on Instagram read. "Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air."

His wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, celebrated with a photo of her kissing Legend and a video of the performer putting his latest trophy on the top shelf of a display of awards.

"Perfect," Teigen could be heard saying after Legend placed his latest award on the shelf.

Teigen also let us in on what an EGOT winner eats.

She posted a video on Twitter of Legend cooking "EGOT pancakes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Homicide investigation in Rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Community Events