Denise Richards' quickie wedding and dress

Denise Richards now has both a new gig and a new husband.

Fresh off the news she's joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" next season, Richards tied the knot Saturday with boyfriend Aaron Phypers.

"Hi, I'm Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true," Richards can be seen in a video featuring her and Phypers posted on Bravo's "The Daily Dish." "This is my husband, Aaron, and we just got married."

"I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life," the actress said in a statement released to the site. "I can't wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' It has been a wild ride so far!"

The pair reportedly started dating in December.

Both have famous exes.

Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006 and shares two daughters with him -- Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. She is also the mother of a 7-year-old daughter, Eloise.

Phypers recently finalized his divorce from former "Desperate Housewives" star Nicollette Sheridan two years after they separated following six months of marriage.

Richards sported a minidress wedding gown that designer Mark Zunino revealed on social media he had to come up with on short notice.

"24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!," Zunino wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo showing him with Richards. "Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!"

Zunino also shared that the dress was a bit controversial.

"I don't think we've ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards! Here's our thought: we work for the bride/client," he wrote on a photo showing the actress in her dress and carrying a bridal bouquet. "As long as they're in love with the design, we feel we've done our job."